Harry Higgs shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the 3M Open

Harry Higgs hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Higgs finished his day tied for 73rd at 2 over; Scott Piercy and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 6 under; Brice Garnett, Emiliano Grillo, Tony Finau, Doug Ghim, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Adam Hadwin, David Lingmerth, Peter Malnati, Ricky Barnes, Robert Streb, Patton Kizzire, Jared Wolfe, Hank Lebioda, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 8th at 3 under.

On the 501-yard par-4 third hole, Higgs reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgs to 1 under for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Higgs reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgs to 2 under for the round.

At the 379-yard par-4 10th, Higgs got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Higgs to 1 under for the round.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Higgs had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Higgs to 2 under for the round.

On the 437-yard par-4 14th, Higgs had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Higgs to 1 under for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 15th hole, Higgs reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgs to 2 under for the round.

Higgs hit his tee at the green on the 202-yard par-3 17th, setting himself up for a long 48-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Higgs to 3 under for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Higgs had a $self.sc after hitting the green in 8 and two putting. This dropped Higgs to 2 over for the day.