Hank Lebioda comes back from a rocky start in round one of the 3M Open

Hank Lebioda hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Lebioda finished his day tied for 8th at 3 under with Adam Hadwin, David Lingmerth, Peter Malnati, Ricky Barnes, Robert Streb, Patton Kizzire, Jared Wolfe, and Chesson Hadley; Scott Piercy and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 6 under; and Brice Garnett, Emiliano Grillo, Tony Finau, Doug Ghim, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 468-yard par-4 second hole, Hank Lebioda had a 79 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Hank Lebioda to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 sixth, Lebioda hit his 75 yard approach to 3 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Lebioda to even for the round.

At the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Lebioda got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lebioda to 1 over for the round.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Lebioda had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lebioda to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Lebioda's 145 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lebioda to 2 under for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Lebioda had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lebioda to 3 under for the round.