Greyson Sigg shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the 3M Open

In his first round at the 3M Open, Greyson Sigg hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Sigg finished his day tied for 23rd at 1 under; Scott Piercy and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 6 under; Brice Garnett, Emiliano Grillo, Tony Finau, Doug Ghim, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Adam Hadwin, David Lingmerth, Peter Malnati, Ricky Barnes, Robert Streb, Patton Kizzire, Jared Wolfe, Hank Lebioda, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 8th at 3 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Sigg hit an approach shot from 86 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sigg to 1 under for the round.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Sigg reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at even-par for the round.

On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Sigg's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Sigg's 151 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sigg to even for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th hole, Sigg reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sigg to 1 under for the round.