Greg Chalmers putts well in round one of the 3M Open

Greg Chalmers hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Chalmers finished his day tied for 23rd at 1 under; Scott Piercy and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 6 under; Brice Garnett, Emiliano Grillo, Tony Finau, Doug Ghim, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Adam Hadwin, David Lingmerth, Peter Malnati, Ricky Barnes, Robert Streb, Patton Kizzire, Jared Wolfe, Hank Lebioda, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 8th at 3 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Greg Chalmers had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Greg Chalmers to 1 under for the round.

At the 228-yard par-3 13th, Chalmers hit a tee shot 219 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Chalmers to 1 under for the round.