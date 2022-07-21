Grayson Murray shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the 3M Open

In his first round at the 3M Open, Grayson Murray hit 6 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Murray finished his day tied for 73rd at 2 over; Scott Piercy and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 6 under; Brice Garnett, Emiliano Grillo, Tony Finau, Doug Ghim, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Adam Hadwin, David Lingmerth, Peter Malnati, Ricky Barnes, Robert Streb, Patton Kizzire, Jared Wolfe, Hank Lebioda, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 8th at 3 under.

Murray got a bogey on the 379-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Murray to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Murray's 117 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Murray to even-par for the round.

On the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Murray reached the green in 2 and sunk a 75-foot putt for birdie. This moved Murray to 1 under for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Murray's tee shot went 154 yards to the fringe and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Murray had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Murray to 1 over for the round.

On the 381-yard par-4 seventh, Murray had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Murray to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 502-yard par-4 ninth hole, Murray had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Murray to 2 over for the round.