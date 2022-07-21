George McNeill shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the 3M Open

In his first round at the 3M Open, George McNeill hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. McNeill finished his day tied for 51st at 1 over; Scott Piercy and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 6 under; Brice Garnett, Emiliano Grillo, Tony Finau, Doug Ghim, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Adam Hadwin, David Lingmerth, Peter Malnati, Ricky Barnes, Robert Streb, Patton Kizzire, Jared Wolfe, Hank Lebioda, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 8th at 3 under.

At the 228-yard par-3 13th, McNeill hit a tee shot 221 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNeill to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, McNeill's 154 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McNeill to 2 under for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th, McNeill got on the green in 3 and three-putt for bogey, bringing McNeill to 1 under for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 424-yard par-4 fifth, McNeill chipped his fourth shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved McNeill to even-par for the round.

McNeill got a bogey on the 381-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving McNeill to 1 over for the round.