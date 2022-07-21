Garrick Higgo shoots 5-over 76 in round one of the 3M Open

Garrick Higgo hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Higgo finished his day tied for 124th at 5 over; Scott Piercy and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 6 under; Brice Garnett, Emiliano Grillo, Tony Finau, Doug Ghim, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Adam Hadwin, David Lingmerth, Peter Malnati, Ricky Barnes, Robert Streb, Patton Kizzire, Jared Wolfe, Hank Lebioda, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 8th at 3 under.

On the 501-yard par-4 third, Higgo had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Higgo to 1 over for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Higgo reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-inch putt for birdie. This moved Higgo to even for the round.

Higgo got a double bogey on the 381-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Higgo to 2 over for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Higgo's his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 502-yard par-4 ninth hole, Higgo reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgo to 2 over for the round.

On the 437-yard par-4 14th, Higgo had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Higgo to 4 over for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 411-yard par-4 16th, Higgo chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Higgo to 6 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 596-yard par-5 18th, Higgo took a drop on his third. He finished by getting his fourth shot at the green and one-putted for par. This moved Higgo to 5 over for the round.