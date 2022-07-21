Emiliano Grillo posts bogey-free 4-under 67 l in the first round of the 3M Open

Emiliano Grillo hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, and finished the round bogey free. Grillo finished his day tied for 3rd at 4 under with Brice Garnett, Tony Finau, Doug Ghim, and Tom Hoge; Scott Piercy and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 6 under; and Adam Hadwin, David Lingmerth, Peter Malnati, Ricky Barnes, Robert Streb, Patton Kizzire, Jared Wolfe, Hank Lebioda, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 8th at 3 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Emiliano Grillo had a 176 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Emiliano Grillo to 1 under for the round.

On the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, Grillo reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grillo to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Grillo's 164 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grillo to 3 under for the round.

At the par-5 sixth, Grillo chipped in his fourth shot from 7 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Grillo to 4 under for the round.