Dylan Wu shoots 5-over 76 in round one of the 3M Open

Dylan Wu hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Wu finished his day tied for 124th at 5 over; Scott Piercy and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 6 under; Brice Garnett, Emiliano Grillo, Tony Finau, Doug Ghim, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Adam Hadwin, David Lingmerth, Peter Malnati, Ricky Barnes, Robert Streb, Patton Kizzire, Jared Wolfe, Hank Lebioda, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 8th at 3 under.

On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Wu's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 17th, Wu got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 4 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Wu to 3 over for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Wu had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Wu to 4 over for the round.