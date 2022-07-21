Dylan Frittelli shoots 4-over 75 in round one of the 3M Open

In his first round at the 3M Open, Dylan Frittelli hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Frittelli finished his day tied for 106th at 4 over; Scott Piercy and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 6 under; Brice Garnett, Emiliano Grillo, Tony Finau, Doug Ghim, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Adam Hadwin, David Lingmerth, Peter Malnati, Ricky Barnes, Robert Streb, Patton Kizzire, Jared Wolfe, Hank Lebioda, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 8th at 3 under.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Frittelli got on the green in 5 and two-putt for double bogey, bringing Frittelli to 5 over for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Frittelli's 88 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 4 over for the round.

Frittelli's tee shot went 359 yards to the native area, his third shot went 3 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey on the 502-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Frittelli to 5 over for the round.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Frittelli had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Frittelli to 6 over for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th hole, Frittelli reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to 4 over for the round.