Bogey-free 4-under 67 by Doug Ghim in the first round at the 3M Open

In his first round at the 3M Open, Doug Ghim hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Ghim finished his day tied for 3rd at 4 under with Brice Garnett, Emiliano Grillo, Tony Finau, and Tom Hoge; Scott Piercy and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 6 under; and Adam Hadwin, David Lingmerth, Peter Malnati, Ricky Barnes, Robert Streb, Patton Kizzire, Jared Wolfe, Hank Lebioda, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 8th at 3 under.

On the par-5 12th, Doug Ghim's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Doug Ghim to 1 under for the round.

On the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Ghim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ghim to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to fairway on the par-5 sixth, Ghim hit his 112 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Ghim to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Ghim's 175 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ghim to 4 under for the round.