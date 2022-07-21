Doc Redman putts himself to an even-par first round of the 3M Open

In his first round at the 3M Open, Doc Redman hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Redman finished his day tied for 37th at even par; Scott Piercy and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 6 under; Brice Garnett, Emiliano Grillo, Tony Finau, Doug Ghim, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Adam Hadwin, David Lingmerth, Peter Malnati, Ricky Barnes, Robert Streb, Patton Kizzire, Jared Wolfe, Hank Lebioda, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 8th at 3 under.

At the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Doc Redman hit a tee shot 176 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Doc Redman to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Redman's 117 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Redman to 2 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 17th, Redman's tee shot went 168 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Redman hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 18th. This moved Redman to even-par for the round.