Derek Lamely shoots Even-par 71 in round one of the 3M Open

Derek Lamely hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Lamely finished his day tied for 37th at even par; Scott Piercy and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 6 under; Brice Garnett, Emiliano Grillo, Tony Finau, Doug Ghim, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Adam Hadwin, David Lingmerth, Peter Malnati, Ricky Barnes, Robert Streb, Patton Kizzire, Jared Wolfe, Hank Lebioda, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 8th at 3 under.

On the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Lamely reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lamely to 1 under for the round.

On the 468-yard par-4 second, Lamely had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lamely to even for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Lamely hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 third. This moved Lamely to 1 over for the round.

At the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Lamely hit a tee shot 178 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lamely to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Lamely had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lamely to 1 under for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th hole, Lamely reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 6 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at even for the round.