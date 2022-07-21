Derek Ernst shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the 3M Open

Derek Ernst hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Ernst finished his day tied for 73rd at 2 over; Scott Piercy and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 6 under; Brice Garnett, Emiliano Grillo, Tony Finau, Doug Ghim, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Adam Hadwin, David Lingmerth, Peter Malnati, Ricky Barnes, Robert Streb, Patton Kizzire, Jared Wolfe, Hank Lebioda, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 8th at 3 under.

On the 468-yard par-4 second, Ernst had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Ernst to 1 over for the round.

Ernst got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Ernst to 2 over for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Ernst chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ernst to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 502-yard par-4 ninth hole, Ernst had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Ernst to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Ernst's 128 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ernst to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 467-yard par-4 11th hole, Ernst chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Ernst to even for the round.

After a tee shot at the 228-yard par-3 13th green, Ernst suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Ernst at 1 over for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 15th, Ernst had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ernst to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 202-yard par-3 17th, Ernst missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Ernst to 2 over for the round.

At the 596-yard par-5 18th, Ernst got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 7 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Ernst to 2 over for the round.