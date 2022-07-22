Dawie van der Walt shoots 4-over 75 in round one of the 3M Open

In his first round at the 3M Open, Dawie van der Walt hit 10 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Van der Walt finished his day tied for 106th at 4 over; Scott Piercy and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 6 under; Brice Garnett, Emiliano Grillo, Tony Finau, Doug Ghim, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Adam Hadwin, David Lingmerth, Peter Malnati, Ricky Barnes, Robert Streb, Patton Kizzire, Jared Wolfe, Hank Lebioda, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 8th at 3 under.

On the 177-yard par-3 fourth, van der Walt's tee shot went 182 yards to the fringe and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

Van der Walt got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving van der Walt to 4 over for the round.

Van der Walt tee shot went 204 yards to the right rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing van der Walt to 5 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, van der Walt's 153 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved van der Walt to 4 over for the round.

On the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, van der Walt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved van der Walt to 3 over for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th, van der Walt got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing van der Walt to 4 over for the round.