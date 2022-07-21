Davis Riley putts well but delivers a 2-over 73 first round in the 3M Open

In his first round at the 3M Open, Davis Riley hit 9 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Riley finished his day tied for 73rd at 2 over; Scott Piercy and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 6 under; Brice Garnett, Emiliano Grillo, Tony Finau, Doug Ghim, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Adam Hadwin, David Lingmerth, Peter Malnati, Ricky Barnes, Robert Streb, Patton Kizzire, Jared Wolfe, Hank Lebioda, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 8th at 3 under.

On his tee stroke on the 416-yard par-4 first, Davis Riley went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Davis Riley to 1 over for the round.

Riley got a bogey on the 502-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Riley to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Riley's 124 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Riley to 1 over for the round.