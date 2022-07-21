  • Davis Riley putts well but delivers a 2-over 73 first round in the 3M Open

  • In the opening round of the 2022 3M Open, Davis Riley makes birdie on the par-4 10th hole.
    Highlights

    Davis Riley's approach sets up birdie at 3M Open

    In the opening round of the 2022 3M Open, Davis Riley makes birdie on the par-4 10th hole.