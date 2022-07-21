David Skinns shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the 3M Open

In his first round at the 3M Open, David Skinns hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Skinns finished his day tied for 51st at 1 over; Scott Piercy and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 6 under; Brice Garnett, Emiliano Grillo, Tony Finau, Doug Ghim, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Adam Hadwin, David Lingmerth, Peter Malnati, Ricky Barnes, Robert Streb, Patton Kizzire, Jared Wolfe, Hank Lebioda, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 8th at 3 under.

On the par-4 11th, Skinns's 142 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Skinns to 1 under for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Skinns got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Skinns to even-par for the round.

At the 416-yard par-4 first, Skinns got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Skinns to 1 over for the round.

Skinns hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 fifth. This moved Skinns to even for the round.

Skinns got a bogey on the 381-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Skinns to 1 over for the round.