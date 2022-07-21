-
David Lingmerth putts well in round one of the 3M Open
July 21, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
David Lingmerth goes right at the flag to set up birdie at 3M Open
In the opening round of the 2022 3M Open, David Lingmerth makes birdie on the par-3 4th hole.
In his first round at the 3M Open, David Lingmerth hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Lingmerth finished his day tied for 8th at 3 under with Adam Hadwin, Peter Malnati, Ricky Barnes, Robert Streb, Patton Kizzire, Jared Wolfe, Hank Lebioda, and Chesson Hadley; Scott Piercy and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 6 under; and Brice Garnett, Emiliano Grillo, Tony Finau, Doug Ghim, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 4 under.
At the 177-yard par-3 fourth, David Lingmerth hit a tee shot 175 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved David Lingmerth to 1 under for the round.
On the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Lingmerth reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lingmerth to 2 under for the round.
On the 451-yard par-4 15th hole, Lingmerth reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lingmerth to 3 under for the round.
