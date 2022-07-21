David Hearn shoots 5-over 76 in round one of the 3M Open

David Hearn hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Hearn finished his day tied for 124th at 5 over; Scott Piercy and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 6 under; Brice Garnett, Emiliano Grillo, Tony Finau, Doug Ghim, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Adam Hadwin, David Lingmerth, Peter Malnati, Ricky Barnes, Robert Streb, Patton Kizzire, Jared Wolfe, Hank Lebioda, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 8th at 3 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 467-yard par-4 11th hole, Hearn had a 173 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hearn to 1 under for the round.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Hearn reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at even for the round.

At the 468-yard par-4 second, Hearn got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hearn to 2 over for the round.

At the 501-yard par-4 third, Hearn got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hearn to 3 over for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 fifth, Hearn had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hearn to 4 over for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Hearn's tee shot went 176 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.