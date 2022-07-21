Danny Willett shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the 3M Open

In his first round at the 3M Open, Danny Willett hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Willett finished his day tied for 51st at 1 over; Scott Piercy and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 6 under; Brice Garnett, Emiliano Grillo, Tony Finau, Doug Ghim, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Adam Hadwin, David Lingmerth, Peter Malnati, Ricky Barnes, Robert Streb, Patton Kizzire, Jared Wolfe, Hank Lebioda, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 8th at 3 under.

On the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Willett reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Willett to 1 under for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Willett chipped his fourth shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Willett to even-par for the round.

At the 381-yard par-4 seventh, Willett got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Willett to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 502-yard par-4 ninth hole, Willett chipped in his fourth from 5 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Willett at 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Willett's 170 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Willett to even for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Willett got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Willett to 1 over for the round.