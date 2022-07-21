Daniel Gale shoots 3-over 74 in round one of the 3M Open

Daniel Gale hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Gale finished his day tied for 98th at 3 over; Scott Piercy and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 6 under; Brice Garnett, Emiliano Grillo, Tony Finau, Doug Ghim, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Adam Hadwin, David Lingmerth, Peter Malnati, Ricky Barnes, Robert Streb, Patton Kizzire, Jared Wolfe, Hank Lebioda, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 8th at 3 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 501-yard par-4 third hole, Gale had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gale to 1 under for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 fifth, Gale had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gale to 1 under for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Gale's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Gale's 88 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gale to 1 under for the round.

At the 451-yard par-4 15th, Gale got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Gale to even-par for the round.

After a tee shot at the 202-yard par-3 17th green, Gale suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Gale at 1 over for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th hole, Gale reached the green in 4 and had a three-putt after missing a 9 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt double bogey, putting him at 3 over for the round.