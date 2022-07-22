Daniel Chopra shoots 7-over 78 in round one of the 3M Open

Daniel Chopra hit 6 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Chopra finished his day tied for 147th at 7 over; Scott Piercy and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 6 under; Brice Garnett, Emiliano Grillo, Tony Finau, Doug Ghim, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Adam Hadwin, David Lingmerth, Peter Malnati, Ricky Barnes, Robert Streb, Patton Kizzire, Jared Wolfe, Hank Lebioda, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 8th at 3 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Chopra chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Chopra to 1 under for the round.

After a 319 yard drive on the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Chopra chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Chopra to 2 under for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Chopra's tee shot went 178 yards to the left rough and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 270 yard drive on the 379-yard par-4 10th, Chopra chipped his fourth shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Chopra to 2 over for the round.

After a 277 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Chopra chipped his fourth shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Chopra to 3 over for the round.

On the 437-yard par-4 14th, Chopra had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Chopra to 4 over for the round.

After a 272 yard drive on the 411-yard par-4 16th, Chopra chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Chopra to 5 over for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Chopra had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and three putting. This moved Chopra to 7 over for the round.