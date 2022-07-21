D.J. Trahan shoots 4-over 75 in round one of the 3M Open

In his first round at the 3M Open, D.J. Trahan hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Trahan finished his day tied for 106th at 4 over; Scott Piercy and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 6 under; Brice Garnett, Emiliano Grillo, Tony Finau, Doug Ghim, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Adam Hadwin, David Lingmerth, Peter Malnati, Ricky Barnes, Robert Streb, Patton Kizzire, Jared Wolfe, Hank Lebioda, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 8th at 3 under.

On the 202-yard par-3 17th, Trahan his second shot was a drop and his approach went 102 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

At the 501-yard par-4 third, Trahan got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Trahan to 4 over for the round.