D.A. Points shoots 8-over 79 in round one of the 3M Open

D.A. Points hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Points finished his day tied for 151st at 8 over; Scott Piercy and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 6 under; Brice Garnett, Emiliano Grillo, Tony Finau, Doug Ghim, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Adam Hadwin, David Lingmerth, Peter Malnati, Ricky Barnes, Robert Streb, Patton Kizzire, Jared Wolfe, Hank Lebioda, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 8th at 3 under.

On the 437-yard par-4 14th, Points had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Points to 1 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 17th, Points's tee shot went 195 yards to the left intermediate rough and his approach went 31 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

At the 424-yard par-4 fifth, Points got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Points to 4 over for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Points's tee shot went 170 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.