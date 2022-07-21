Curtis Thompson shoots 3-over 74 in round one of the 3M Open

In his first round at the 3M Open, Curtis Thompson hit 12 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Thompson finished his day tied for 98th at 3 over; Scott Piercy and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 6 under; Brice Garnett, Emiliano Grillo, Tony Finau, Doug Ghim, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Adam Hadwin, David Lingmerth, Peter Malnati, Ricky Barnes, Robert Streb, Patton Kizzire, Jared Wolfe, Hank Lebioda, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 8th at 3 under.

Thompson tee shot went 166 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Thompson to 1 over for the round.

Thompson got a bogey on the 501-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 2 over for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 fifth, Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 3 over for the round.