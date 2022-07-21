6-over 77 by Cole Hammer in first round of the 3M Open

In his first round at the 3M Open, Cole Hammer hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Hammer finished his day tied for 139th at 6 over; Scott Piercy and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 6 under; Brice Garnett, Emiliano Grillo, Tony Finau, Doug Ghim, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Adam Hadwin, David Lingmerth, Peter Malnati, Ricky Barnes, Robert Streb, Patton Kizzire, Jared Wolfe, Hank Lebioda, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 8th at 3 under.

At the 451-yard par-4 15th, Hammer got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hammer to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 596-yard par-5 18th hole, Hammer hit an approach shot from 109 yards to 2 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hammer to 1 over for the round.

At the 501-yard par-4 third, Hammer got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hammer to 4 over for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Hammer's tee shot went 184 yards to the right rough and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

Hammer got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 2 and two putting, moving Hammer to 6 over for the round.