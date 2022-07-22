Cody Gribble shoots 3-over 74 in round one of the 3M Open

In his first round at the 3M Open, Cody Gribble hit 7 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Gribble finished his day tied for 98th at 3 over; Scott Piercy and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 6 under; Brice Garnett, Emiliano Grillo, Tony Finau, Doug Ghim, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Adam Hadwin, David Lingmerth, Peter Malnati, Ricky Barnes, Robert Streb, Patton Kizzire, Jared Wolfe, Hank Lebioda, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 8th at 3 under.

At the 451-yard par-4 15th, Gribble got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Gribble to 2 over for the round.

At the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Gribble hit a tee shot 180 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gribble to 1 over for the round.

After a 315 yard drive on the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Gribble chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gribble to even-par for the round.

Gribble got a bogey on the 381-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Gribble to 1 over for the round.

On the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Gribble had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Gribble to 3 over for the round.