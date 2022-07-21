Chris Stroud shoots 5-over 76 in round one of the 3M Open

Chris Stroud hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Stroud finished his day tied for 124th at 5 over; Scott Piercy and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 6 under; Brice Garnett, Emiliano Grillo, Tony Finau, Doug Ghim, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Adam Hadwin, David Lingmerth, Peter Malnati, Ricky Barnes, Robert Streb, Patton Kizzire, Jared Wolfe, Hank Lebioda, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 8th at 3 under.

On the 467-yard par-4 11th, Stroud had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stroud to 1 over for the round.

After a 282 yard drive on the 451-yard par-4 15th, Stroud chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Stroud to 2 over for the round.

Stroud got a bogey on the 411-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Stroud to 3 over for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Stroud had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Stroud to 4 over for the round.

At the 468-yard par-4 second, Stroud got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Stroud to 5 over for the round.

On the 381-yard par-4 seventh, Stroud had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Stroud to 6 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 502-yard par-4 ninth hole, Stroud had a 187 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stroud to 5 over for the round.