Chris Naegel shoots 4-over 75 in round one of the 3M Open

Chris Naegel hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Naegel finished his day tied for 106th at 4 over; Scott Piercy and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 6 under; Brice Garnett, Emiliano Grillo, Tony Finau, Doug Ghim, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Adam Hadwin, David Lingmerth, Peter Malnati, Ricky Barnes, Robert Streb, Patton Kizzire, Jared Wolfe, Hank Lebioda, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 8th at 3 under.

On the 416-yard par-4 first, Naegel had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Naegel to 1 over for the round.

At the 468-yard par-4 second, Naegel got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Naegel to 2 over for the round.

Naegel got a bogey on the 501-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Naegel to 3 over for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Naegel reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Naegel to 2 over for the round.

On the 381-yard par-4 seventh, Naegel had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Naegel to 3 over for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Naegel had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Naegel to 4 over for the round.