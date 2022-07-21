Chez Reavie shoots 4-over 75 in round one of the 3M Open

Chez Reavie hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Reavie finished his day tied for 106th at 4 over; Scott Piercy and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 6 under; Brice Garnett, Emiliano Grillo, Tony Finau, Doug Ghim, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Adam Hadwin, David Lingmerth, Peter Malnati, Ricky Barnes, Robert Streb, Patton Kizzire, Jared Wolfe, Hank Lebioda, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 8th at 3 under.

On the 416-yard par-4 first, Reavie had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reavie to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 501-yard par-4 third hole, Reavie had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reavie to 2 over for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Reavie's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Reavie chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to 2 over for the round.

At the 228-yard par-3 13th, Reavie hit a tee shot 219 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reavie to 1 over for the round.

At the 437-yard par-4 14th, Reavie got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Reavie to 2 over for the round.