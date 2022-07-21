Chesson Hadley shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the 3M Open

Chesson Hadley hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Hadley finished his day tied for 8th at 3 under with Adam Hadwin, David Lingmerth, Peter Malnati, Ricky Barnes, Robert Streb, Patton Kizzire, Jared Wolfe, and Hank Lebioda; Scott Piercy and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 6 under; and Brice Garnett, Emiliano Grillo, Tony Finau, Doug Ghim, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 467-yard par-4 11th hole, Hadley had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hadley to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Hadley hit an approach shot from 73 yards to 3 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadley to 2 under for the round.

After a 283 yard drive on the 596-yard par-5 18th, Hadley chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hadley to 3 under for the round.

On the 381-yard par-4 seventh hole, Hadley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadley to 5 under for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Hadley's tee shot went 157 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.

On the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Hadley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadley to 3 under for the round.