-
-
Chesson Hadley shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the 3M Open
-
July 21, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 21, 2022
-
Round Recaps
Piercy and Im tied atop the leaderboard at 3M Open
Check out the best shots of the day from round 1/2/3/4 of the 2022 3M Open, featuring Sungjae Im, Tony Finau, Scott Piercy and more.
Chesson Hadley hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Hadley finished his day tied for 8th at 3 under with Adam Hadwin, David Lingmerth, Peter Malnati, Ricky Barnes, Robert Streb, Patton Kizzire, Jared Wolfe, and Hank Lebioda; Scott Piercy and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 6 under; and Brice Garnett, Emiliano Grillo, Tony Finau, Doug Ghim, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 4 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 467-yard par-4 11th hole, Hadley had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hadley to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Hadley hit an approach shot from 73 yards to 3 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadley to 2 under for the round.
After a 283 yard drive on the 596-yard par-5 18th, Hadley chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hadley to 3 under for the round.
On the 381-yard par-4 seventh hole, Hadley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadley to 5 under for the round.
On the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Hadley's tee shot went 157 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.
On the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Hadley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadley to 3 under for the round.
-
-