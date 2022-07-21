Chase Seiffert finishes with Even-par 71 in first round of the 3M Open

In his first round at the 3M Open, Chase Seiffert hit 12 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Seiffert finished his day tied for 37th at even par; Scott Piercy and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 6 under; Brice Garnett, Emiliano Grillo, Tony Finau, Doug Ghim, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Adam Hadwin, David Lingmerth, Peter Malnati, Ricky Barnes, Robert Streb, Patton Kizzire, Jared Wolfe, Hank Lebioda, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 8th at 3 under.

On the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Seiffert's tee shot went 157 yards to the right side of the fairway, tee shot was a drop, and his approach went 30 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 381-yard par-4 seventh hole, Seiffert chipped in his fourth from 8 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Seiffert at 1 over for the round.

At the 467-yard par-4 11th, Seiffert reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Seiffert at even-par for the round.