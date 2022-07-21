Camilo Villegas putts well but delivers a 1-over 72 first round in the 3M Open

Camilo Villegas hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Villegas finished his day tied for 51st at 1 over; Scott Piercy and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 6 under; Brice Garnett, Emiliano Grillo, Tony Finau, Doug Ghim, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Adam Hadwin, David Lingmerth, Peter Malnati, Ricky Barnes, Robert Streb, Patton Kizzire, Jared Wolfe, Hank Lebioda, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 8th at 3 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 596-yard par-5 18th hole, Camilo Villegas hit an approach shot from 248 yards to 10 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Camilo Villegas to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Villegas had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Villegas to 2 over for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Villegas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Villegas to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Villegas's 88 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Villegas to even for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Villegas's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.