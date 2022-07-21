Cameron Tringale shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the 3M Open

In his first round at the 3M Open, Cameron Tringale hit 6 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Tringale finished his day tied for 73rd at 2 over; Scott Piercy and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 6 under; Brice Garnett, Emiliano Grillo, Tony Finau, Doug Ghim, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Adam Hadwin, David Lingmerth, Peter Malnati, Ricky Barnes, Robert Streb, Patton Kizzire, Jared Wolfe, Hank Lebioda, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 8th at 3 under.

At the 424-yard par-4 fifth, Tringale got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Tringale to 2 over for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Tringale reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tringale to 1 over for the round.

On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Tringale's tee shot went 239 yards to the left rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Tringale got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tringale to 3 over for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th hole, Tringale reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-inch putt for birdie. This moved Tringale to 2 over for the round.