Cameron Percy putts well but delivers a 1-over 72 first round in the 3M Open

In his first round at the 3M Open, Cameron Percy hit 7 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Percy finished his day tied for 51st at 1 over; Scott Piercy and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 6 under; Brice Garnett, Emiliano Grillo, Tony Finau, Doug Ghim, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Adam Hadwin, David Lingmerth, Peter Malnati, Ricky Barnes, Robert Streb, Patton Kizzire, Jared Wolfe, Hank Lebioda, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 8th at 3 under.

Cameron Percy hit his tee at the green on the 228-yard par-3 13th, setting himself up for a long 47-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Cameron Percy to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, Percy chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved Percy to 3 under for the round.

After a 293 yard drive on the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Percy chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Percy to 1 over for the round.