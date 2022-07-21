Cameron Champ shoots 4-over 75 in round one of the 3M Open

Cameron Champ hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Champ finished his day tied for 106th at 4 over; Scott Piercy and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 6 under; Brice Garnett, Emiliano Grillo, Tony Finau, Doug Ghim, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Adam Hadwin, David Lingmerth, Peter Malnati, Ricky Barnes, Robert Streb, Patton Kizzire, Jared Wolfe, Hank Lebioda, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 8th at 3 under.

At the 424-yard par-4 fifth, Champ got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Champ to 4 over for the round.

On the 381-yard par-4 seventh, Champ had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Champ to 6 over for the round.

At the par-5 18th, Champ chipped in his third shot from 19 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Champ to 4 over for the round.