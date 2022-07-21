-
Cameron Champ shoots 4-over 75 in round one of the 3M Open
July 21, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Cameron Champ hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Champ finished his day tied for 106th at 4 over; Scott Piercy and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 6 under; Brice Garnett, Emiliano Grillo, Tony Finau, Doug Ghim, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Adam Hadwin, David Lingmerth, Peter Malnati, Ricky Barnes, Robert Streb, Patton Kizzire, Jared Wolfe, Hank Lebioda, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 8th at 3 under.
At the 424-yard par-4 fifth, Champ got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Champ to 4 over for the round.
On the 381-yard par-4 seventh, Champ had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Champ to 6 over for the round.
At the par-5 18th, Champ chipped in his third shot from 19 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Champ to 4 over for the round.
