  • Cameron Champ shoots 4-over 75 in round one of the 3M Open

  • Ahead of the 2022 3M Open, Cameron Champ and Tony Finau put their mini golf skills to the test on a replica of TPC Twin Cities course made exclusively of 3M products. The winner received a donation from 3M to their respective foundations.
    Finau and Champ show off their skills in mini golf competition at 3M Open

