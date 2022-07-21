Cam Davis rebounds from poor front in first round of the 3M Open

In his first round at the 3M Open, Cam Davis hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Davis finished his day tied for 23rd at 1 under; Scott Piercy and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 6 under; Brice Garnett, Emiliano Grillo, Tony Finau, Doug Ghim, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Adam Hadwin, David Lingmerth, Peter Malnati, Ricky Barnes, Robert Streb, Patton Kizzire, Jared Wolfe, Hank Lebioda, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 8th at 3 under.

On the par-4 11th, Cam Davis's 107 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cam Davis to even-par for the round.

On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Davis's tee shot went 232 yards to the left rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, Davis reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Davis to even for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Davis had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Davis to 1 under for the round.