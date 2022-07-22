Callum Tarren shoots Even-par 71 in round one of the 3M Open

Callum Tarren hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Tarren finished his day tied for 37th at even par; Scott Piercy and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 6 under; Brice Garnett, Emiliano Grillo, Tony Finau, Doug Ghim, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Adam Hadwin, David Lingmerth, Peter Malnati, Ricky Barnes, Robert Streb, Patton Kizzire, Jared Wolfe, Hank Lebioda, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 8th at 3 under.

On the 379-yard par-4 10th, Tarren had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Tarren to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 15th hole, Tarren had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tarren to even for the round.