C.T. Pan putts well in round one of the 3M Open

In his first round at the 3M Open, C.T. Pan hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Pan finished his day tied for 17th at 2 under; Scott Piercy and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 6 under; Brice Garnett, Emiliano Grillo, Tony Finau, Doug Ghim, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Adam Hadwin, David Lingmerth, Peter Malnati, Ricky Barnes, Robert Streb, Patton Kizzire, Jared Wolfe, Hank Lebioda, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 8th at 3 under.

C.T. Pan missed the green on his first shot on the 204-yard par-3 eighth but had a chip in from 5 yards for birdie. This moved C.T. Pan to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Pan's 146 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pan to 2 under for the round.