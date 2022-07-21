Brice Garnett putts well in round one of the 3M Open

In his first round at the 3M Open, Brice Garnett hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Garnett finished his day tied for 3rd at 4 under with Emiliano Grillo, Tony Finau, Doug Ghim, and Tom Hoge; Scott Piercy and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 6 under; and Adam Hadwin, David Lingmerth, Peter Malnati, Ricky Barnes, Robert Streb, Patton Kizzire, Jared Wolfe, Hank Lebioda, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 8th at 3 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Brice Garnett chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Brice Garnett to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the fairway on the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Garnett hit an approach shot from 114 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Garnett to 2 under for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Garnett's tee shot went 192 yards to the right rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 467-yard par-4 11th hole, Garnett reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garnett to 2 under for the round.

On the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, Garnett reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garnett to 3 under for the round.

Garnett hit his tee at the green on the 202-yard par-3 17th, setting himself up for a long 37-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Garnett to 4 under for the round.