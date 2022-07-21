Brian Stuard shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the 3M Open

In his first round at the 3M Open, Brian Stuard hit 13 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Stuard finished his day tied for 51st at 1 over; Scott Piercy and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 6 under; Brice Garnett, Emiliano Grillo, Tony Finau, Doug Ghim, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Adam Hadwin, David Lingmerth, Peter Malnati, Ricky Barnes, Robert Streb, Patton Kizzire, Jared Wolfe, Hank Lebioda, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 8th at 3 under.

At the 467-yard par-4 11th, Stuard got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Stuard to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Stuard's 165 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to even-par for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Stuard got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Stuard to 1 over for the round.

At the 468-yard par-4 second, Stuard got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Stuard to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 502-yard par-4 ninth hole, Stuard had a 199 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stuard to 1 over for the round.