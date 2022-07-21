8-over 79 by Brian Gay in first round of the 3M Open

In his first round at the 3M Open, Brian Gay hit 6 of 14 fairways and 6 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Gay finished his day tied for 151st at 8 over; Scott Piercy and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 6 under; Brice Garnett, Emiliano Grillo, Tony Finau, Doug Ghim, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Adam Hadwin, David Lingmerth, Peter Malnati, Ricky Barnes, Robert Streb, Patton Kizzire, Jared Wolfe, Hank Lebioda, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 8th at 3 under.

At the 379-yard par-4 10th, Gay got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Gay to 1 over for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 467-yard par-4 11th, Gay chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Gay to 2 over for the round.

On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Gay's his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Gay's 164 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gay to 2 over for the round.

Gay got a bogey on the 468-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gay to 7 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Gay chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Gay to 6 over for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Gay's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 7 over for the round.

On the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Gay had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gay to 8 over for the round.