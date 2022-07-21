6-over 77 by Brian Davis in first round of the 3M Open

In his first round at the 3M Open, Brian Davis hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Davis finished his day tied for 139th at 6 over; Scott Piercy and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 6 under; Brice Garnett, Emiliano Grillo, Tony Finau, Doug Ghim, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Adam Hadwin, David Lingmerth, Peter Malnati, Ricky Barnes, Robert Streb, Patton Kizzire, Jared Wolfe, Hank Lebioda, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 8th at 3 under.

Davis got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Davis to 1 over for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 15th, Davis had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Davis to 2 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 17th, Davis hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 3-feet taking a par. This left Davis to 2 over for the round.

Davis got a bogey on the 501-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Davis to 5 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Davis's 159 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to 4 over for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Davis got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Davis to 5 over for the round.

On the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Davis had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Davis to 6 over for the round.