Brett Drewitt putts well but delivers a 5-over 76 first round in the 3M Open

Brett Drewitt hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Drewitt finished his day tied for 124th at 5 over; Scott Piercy and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 6 under; Brice Garnett, Emiliano Grillo, Tony Finau, Doug Ghim, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Adam Hadwin, David Lingmerth, Peter Malnati, Ricky Barnes, Robert Streb, Patton Kizzire, Jared Wolfe, Hank Lebioda, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 8th at 3 under.

On the par-5 sixth, Brett Drewitt's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Brett Drewitt to even for the round.

On the 381-yard par-4 seventh, Drewitt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Drewitt to 1 over for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Drewitt had a quadruple bogey after hitting the green in 6 and three putting. This dropped Drewitt to 5 over for the day.