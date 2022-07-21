Brendon Todd rebounds from poor front in first round of the 3M Open

In his first round at the 3M Open, Brendon Todd hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Todd finished his day tied for 23rd at 1 under; Scott Piercy and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 6 under; Brice Garnett, Emiliano Grillo, Tony Finau, Doug Ghim, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Adam Hadwin, David Lingmerth, Peter Malnati, Ricky Barnes, Robert Streb, Patton Kizzire, Jared Wolfe, Hank Lebioda, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 8th at 3 under.

After a 280 yard drive on the 451-yard par-4 15th, Brendon Todd chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Brendon Todd to 1 over for the round.

Todd got a bogey on the 501-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Todd to 2 over for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Todd hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Todd to 2 over for the round.

At the 424-yard par-4 fifth, Todd reached the green in 2 and rolled a 52-foot putt for birdie. This put Todd at 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Todd's 142 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 502-yard par-4 ninth hole, Todd had a 170 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.