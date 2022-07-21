-
Brendan Steele shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the 3M Open
July 21, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
July 21, 2022
In his first round at the 3M Open, Brendan Steele hit 12 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Steele finished his day tied for 51st at 1 over; Scott Piercy and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 6 under; Brice Garnett, Emiliano Grillo, Tony Finau, Doug Ghim, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Adam Hadwin, David Lingmerth, Peter Malnati, Ricky Barnes, Robert Streb, Patton Kizzire, Jared Wolfe, Hank Lebioda, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 8th at 3 under.
On the par-4 first, Steele's 104 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Steele to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Steele chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Steele to 2 under for the round.
After a 309 yard drive on the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Steele chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Steele to 3 under for the round.
Steele got a bogey on the 381-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Steele to 2 under for the round.
On the 379-yard par-4 10th, Steele had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Steele to 1 under for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 17th, Steele's tee shot went 172 yards to the left rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
