7-over 78 by Brandon Matthews in first round of the 3M Open

In his first round at the 3M Open, Brandon Matthews hit 8 of 14 fairways and 6 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Matthews finished his day tied for 147th at 7 over; Scott Piercy and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 6 under; Brice Garnett, Emiliano Grillo, Tony Finau, Doug Ghim, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Adam Hadwin, David Lingmerth, Peter Malnati, Ricky Barnes, Robert Streb, Patton Kizzire, Jared Wolfe, Hank Lebioda, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 8th at 3 under.

On the 467-yard par-4 11th hole, Matthews reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matthews to even-par for the round.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Matthews had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Matthews to 1 under for the round.

Matthews got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Matthews to even for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 416-yard par-4 first, Matthews went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Matthews to 2 over for the round.

Matthews hit his tee shot into the native area, Matthews hit his next to the primary rough, and close the hole by hitting his sixth shot to the green to card a triple bogey on the 594-yard par-5 15th. This moved Matthews to 5 over for the day.

On the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Matthews's his second shot went 8 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.

After a 333 yard drive on the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Matthews chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Matthews to 7 over for the round.