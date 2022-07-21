  • 7-over 78 by Brandon Matthews in first round of the 3M Open

  • Prior to the 2022 3M Open, Brandon Matthews shares some swing tips on the driving range to show how changing your stance and your swing can help you pick up some extra yards with your driver.
    On the Range

    Brandon Matthews shares tips on how to gain distance off the tee

    Prior to the 2022 3M Open, Brandon Matthews shares some swing tips on the driving range to show how changing your stance and your swing can help you pick up some extra yards with your driver.