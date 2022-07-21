Brandon Hagy shoots 5-over 76 in round one of the 3M Open

Brandon Hagy hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Hagy finished his day tied for 124th at 5 over; Scott Piercy and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 6 under; Brice Garnett, Emiliano Grillo, Tony Finau, Doug Ghim, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Adam Hadwin, David Lingmerth, Peter Malnati, Ricky Barnes, Robert Streb, Patton Kizzire, Jared Wolfe, Hank Lebioda, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 8th at 3 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Hagy had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hagy to 1 under for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Hagy's tee shot went 189 yards to the right rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Hagy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hagy to 1 under for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Hagy's tee shot went 178 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Hagy's 150 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hagy to 1 under for the round.

On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Hagy's tee shot went 237 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 12 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 411-yard par-4 16th, Hagy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hagy to 5 over for the round.