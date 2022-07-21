  • Bo Van Pelt shoots 4-over 75 in round one of the 3M Open

  • In the opening round of the 2022 3M Open, Bo Van Pelt makes a 32-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Bo Van Pelt sinks a 32-foot birdie at 3M Open

    In the opening round of the 2022 3M Open, Bo Van Pelt makes a 32-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole.