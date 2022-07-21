Bo Van Pelt shoots 4-over 75 in round one of the 3M Open

In his first round at the 3M Open, Bo Van Pelt hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Van Pelt finished his day tied for 106th at 4 over; Scott Piercy and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 6 under; Brice Garnett, Emiliano Grillo, Tony Finau, Doug Ghim, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Adam Hadwin, David Lingmerth, Peter Malnati, Ricky Barnes, Robert Streb, Patton Kizzire, Jared Wolfe, Hank Lebioda, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 8th at 3 under.

After a drive to the primary rough on the 468-yard par-4 second, Van Pelt took a drop on his second. He finished by getting his fifth shot onto the green and two putted for triple bogey. This moved Van Pelt to 3 over for the round.

Van Pelt got a bogey on the 502-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Van Pelt to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Van Pelt's 172 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Van Pelt to 3 over for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 15th, Van Pelt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Van Pelt to 4 over for the round.

Van Pelt got a bogey on the 411-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Van Pelt to 5 over for the round.

Van Pelt hit his tee at the green on the 202-yard par-3 17th, setting himself up for a long 33-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Van Pelt to 4 over for the round.