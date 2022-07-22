Bo Hoag shoots 4-over 75 in round one of the 3M Open

Bo Hoag hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Hoag finished his day tied for 106th at 4 over; Scott Piercy and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 6 under; Brice Garnett, Emiliano Grillo, Tony Finau, Doug Ghim, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Adam Hadwin, David Lingmerth, Peter Malnati, Ricky Barnes, Robert Streb, Patton Kizzire, Jared Wolfe, Hank Lebioda, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 8th at 3 under.

On the 416-yard par-4 first, Hoag had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoag to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Hoag hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a three-putt double bogey on the 502-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Hoag to 4 over for the round.

After a 304 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Hoag chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hoag to 3 over for the round.

Hoag tee shot went 203 yards to the right rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Hoag to 4 over for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th hole, Hoag reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoag to 4 over for the round.